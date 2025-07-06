MTG announces bill making ‘weather modification’ a felony offense

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to reporters outside of the U.S. Capitol Building after a vote on a funding bill that would avert a government shutdown on March 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. Greene spoke to reporters about introducing a motion to vacate U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) over the bill’s passage. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:15 PM – Sunday, July 6, 2025

GOP Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she plans to introduce a bill which would make “weather modification” a felony offense.

“I am introducing a bill that prohibits the injection, release, or dispersion of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere for the express purpose of altering weather, temperature, climate, or sunlight intensity. It will be a felony offense,” Greene (R-Ga.) wrote in a Saturday X post.

“I have been researching weather modification and working with the legislative counsel for months writing this bill,” she continued. “We must end the dangerous and deadly practice of weather modification and geoengineering.” Advertisement

Greene stated that the bill will be similar to Florida’s Senate Bill 56, which prohibits “certain acts intended to affect the temperature, the weather, or the intensity of sunlight within the atmosphere of this state.”

Florida’s law specifically bans unapproved cloud seeding, which is a technology that adds particles to the clouds – commonly silver iodide crystals – to clouds in order to induce rain or snow, according to the Government Accountability Office.

“This is not normal. I want clear air, clean skies, clean rain water, clean ground water, and sun shine just like God created it!! No person, company, entity, or government should ever be allowed to modify our weather by any means possible!!” Greene wrote.

Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) has agreed to cosponsor the bill, responding to Greene’s post, adding: “Let’s roll Chairlady!”

Florida’s law surrounding unapproved cloud seeding and other weather modifications is now a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison or a fine of $100,000.

Greene’s post comes as Texas Governor Gregg Abbott signed a disaster declaration in response to the Texas flash flooding that has since claimed the lives of at least 67 individuals as of Sunday morning while first responders sift through the floods in search of survivors.

“As the death toll continues to rise in Texas, I’m praying for survivors to be found, for the affected families of those lost, and for all first responders heroically searching for those missing. I can’t imagine the pain many parents are going through right now regarding the sweet little children swept away in flood waters at the camps,” Greene added.

