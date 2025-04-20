MSNBC Host Argues The Deportation Of Suspected MS-13 Gang Member Will Lead To The Deportation Of Black American Citizens

Symone Sanders speaks during the “Pamela, a love story” NY Special Screening at The Paris Theatre on February 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:10 PM – Sunday, April 20, 2025

MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend argued on Saturday that the deportation of Salvadoran National and suspected MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego-Garcia is a slippery slope eventually leading to the deportation of Black American citizens.

Sanders-Townsend pointed out Abrego-Garcia’s case as a scare tactic to argue that “people of color and vulnerable communities … are next in line.”

“We’ve been talking about this all week, but Janai Nelson of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, she penned an op-ed in The Nation this week,” Sanders stated. “And her op-ed talked about that we think democracies are – the way they die is dramatically, through these wars, and blood is shed, and it’s cinematic in a sense. But really, the realistic way in which democracies die, is it is dismantled brick by brick, piece by piece.”

“And she says that what we are seeing now with the lawlessness from this administration are really the canaries in the coal mine gasping for air,” she continued. “I’m paraphrasing here. But to me, that is why Kilmar Abrego-Garcia’s specific case, the case of the gentleman who’s a make-up artist out of California who was also sent to that prison, that’s what the more – the 75% of the folks who have been sent, the men who have been sent there that don’t have criminal records – that is why this is so important.”

“If they can do it to them, if they can snatch students off the street without any pushback or recourse, they will do it to any of us,” Sanders-Townsend added. “To be very clear, it’s going to be the people of color, and vulnerable communities that are next in line.”

Sanders-Townsend’s comments were in reference to the deportation of suspected MS-13 gang member Abrego Garcia, who was sent to El Salvador’s notorious mega-prison in March.

Abrego Garcia was deported under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, as MS-13 was declared a foreign terrorist organization by President Donald Trump.

“I stand by the fact I think we did the right thing here. We removed a public safety threat, a national security threat, a violent gang member from the United States,” stated border czar Tom Homan. “We have followed the Constitution. We have followed the law. I am confident that everything we’ve done is follow laws within the constitutional constructs, absolutely.”

“The length of due process is not the same under the Alien Enemies Act. That’s why the Alien Enemies Act was created. President Trump invoked the authorities he had under the Alien Enemies Act, an act written and passed by Congress and signed by a President. We’re using the laws on the books,” he added. “I’m not arguing right here that nobody should get due process. I’m just saying there’s a different process under the Alien Enemies Act, and less of a process than you see through Title 8.”

