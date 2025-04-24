Mourners Condemn ‘Selfie-Takers’ At Pope Francis’ Open Casket Viewing

A flock of birds fly over visitors and mourners queueing to access St Peter’s Basilica to pay their respects to the late Pope Francis, in The Vatican on April 24, 2025. The Vatican on April 24 said some 61,000 people had already paid their respects to Pope Francis, whose body is lying in state in St Peter’s Basilica ahead of his funeral. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:00 PM – Thursday, April 24, 2025

Tens of thousands gathered at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City to see Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday, with many using it as a personal photo shoot opportunity — as the pope’s body could be seen lying in his open casket.

However, a number of mourners waiting to pay their final respects to the Pope expressed outrage after some individuals were reportedly observed taking “selfies” with the late pontiff. What was intended as a solemn moment of commemoration and reflection had devolved into a spectacle.

“On Thursday morning, the queue to see the Pope, who is in an open coffin, stretched out of St Peter’s Square and down the street – the longest the line had become since his body was moved to lie in state on Wednesday,” the BBC reported.

The Pope passed away at the start of the week following a long battle of poor health conditions.

While some individuals appeared somber in their “selfie” pictures, at least one Instagram user morbidly shared an image of herself smiling—despite the presence of the Pope’s lifeless body in the nearby open casket.

“People were being asked to put their selfie sticks away when they got to the front,” UK tourist Martin Gilsenan told the Mirror. “What did surprise me is the fact that earlier we were told no photos in the Sistine Chapel and here people were getting their phone out and doing selfies with the coffin,” one mourner told the Daily Mail. “I did think that was a bit in poor taste and I’m surprised no one stopped them.” “I was very moved coming so close to Pope Francis, but it was awful seeing so many people taking pictures,” another person told The Sun. “I found the mobile phones very distasteful,” another mourner said. “I was very surprised there were photos.”

Although taking photos with the deceased pope is not technically prohibited, many of the thousands of mourners are arguing that the practice of taking selfies with the dead Catholic Church leader’s body is not proper or respectful.

Visitors to St. Peter’s Basilica also noted that security would occasionally intervene to stop the photo-takers — but other times, they did not.

Due to the overwhelming size of the crowds, the Vatican extended access by keeping the basilica doors open throughout the night on Wednesday. Officials noted that mourners have been waiting in line, for up to eight hours, for the opportunity to view Pope Francis before his burial later this weekend.

Meanwhile, massive crowds are expected on Saturday for Pope Francis’ funeral in St. Peter’s Square. Some notable attendees are anticipated to include President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Per Francis’ request, he will be buried at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome, Italy, which differs from its tradition. Popes are typically laid to rest in the crypt of St. Peter’s Basilica.

The previous Pope, John Paul III, died in 2005, before selfies and cell phone cameras were commonplace. The concept of selfies, as we know them today, emerged with the rise of smartphones and social media in the early 2010s.

