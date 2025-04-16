Mother Of Rachel Morin, Who Was Murdered By Salvadoran Illegal, Slams Dem Senator’s Push To Return ‘MS-13 Gang Member’

Patty Morin (L), mother of Rachel Morin, speaks as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt looks on during a daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

5:45 PM – Wednesday, April 16, 2025

The mother of Rachel Morin, the 37-year-old mother of five who was murdered by an illegal alien from El Salvador, slammed Maryland Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen for traveling to El Salvador in an attempt to return a deported man deemed to be an MS-13 gang member by the Department of Justice.

Rachel Morin was raped and murdered by illegal immigrant Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez in 2023.

Rachel’s mother, Patty Morin, visited the White House on Wednesday, where she condemned Van Hollen’s (D-Md.) visit to El Salvador in an attempt to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, alongside White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Abrego Garcia was deported after Trump administration officials found evidence that he was a part of MS-13, a gang that has been labeled a terrorist organization by the Trump administration.

MS-13 (Mara Salvatrucha) is primarily based in El Salvador, but it’s also heavily active in Honduras, Guatemala, and the United States — especially in cities like Los Angeles, California.

“Today, we have officially learned Democrat officials still refuse to accept the will of the American people. Maryland’s Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen rushed to Dulles Airport this morning to fly to El Salvador, potentially using taxpayer dollars to demand the release of deported, illegal alien, MS-13 terrorist,” Leavitt stated.

“The Democrats and media in this room have routinely and wrongly labeled this man – Kilmar Abrego Garcia – as a Maryland father. There is no Maryland father. Let me reiterate: Kilmar Abrego Garcia is an illegal alien, MS-13 gang member and foreign terrorist who was deported back to his home country,” she continued.

“And when Abrego Garcia was originally arrested, he was wearing a sweatshirt with rolls of money covering the ears, mouth, and eyes of presidents on various currencies and denominations,” Leavitt added. “That is not enough — all of that is not enough to stop the Democrat Party from their lies. The number one issue they are focused on right now is bringing back this illegal alien terrorist to America, but where are the Democrats applauding southern border crossings just hit a record low?”

“This is a known MS-23 gang symbol of hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil. Abrego Garcia was also arrested with two other well-known members of the vicious MS-13 gang. And two separate judges found Abrego Garcia was a member of MS-13 and that finding has never been disputed.”

Patty also spoke at the press briefing, describing her daughter’s horrific murder, while questioning her state senator’s motives.

“Rocks, still stained with her blood. He used them to hammer her head against those rocks. They say at least 20 times,” she stated, “There are the kinds of criminals that we need to remove from our country.”

Mrs. Morin continued to express outrage that “a senator from Maryland who didn’t even acknowledge — or barely acknowledged my daughter and the brutal death that she endured, leaving her five children without a mother and now a grandbaby without a grandmother, so that he can use my taxpayer money to fly to El Salvador to bring back someone that’s not even an American citizen.”

“Why does that person have more rights than I do? Or my daughter or my grandchildren? I don’t understand this,” she continued. “Why are we not protecting the American citizens? It’s just common sense, why are we not protecting our children?”

