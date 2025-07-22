Mother of Congressional intern killed in D.C. shooting thanks Trump for ‘heart-warming’ letter: ‘He is so kind’ 

(Photo via: Massachusetts Republican Party)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:28 AM – Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Tamara Tarpinian-Jachym, the mother of a Congressional intern who was fatally shot in Washington, D.C. in late June, expressed her gratitude for President Donald Trump after he sent their family a heartwarming letter.

Tarpinian-Jachym told the press that the letter from Trump, in which he sent his personal condolences, made her “feel so good,” emphasizing that the GOP president is “so kind to kids.”

“It just made me feel so good,” Tamara Tarpinian-Jachym said of the note from Trump. “People call [Trump] a monster, but he’s not. He’s such a human. He is so kind to kids.” Advertisement “I just couldn’t believe that he did this,” she added.

The Metropolitan Police Department previously stated that Eric Tarpinian-Jachym was shot, alongside two other victims, on June 30th, about a mile from the White House. Multiple suspects had emerged from a vehicle and began opening fire.

Authorities also stated that Eric was not the intended target. He was found unconscious and later died at the hospital the following day. At the time of the shooting, he was in the nation’s capital interning for Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kan.).

“He loved his job, he loved everybody there. He liked people on both sides of the aisle, and he worked with kids who were Democrats and Republicans,” Tamara said during an interview on the Howie Carr Show on Friday, according to the Boston Herald.

She added that Trump’s letter “just drove it home.”

The president and First Lady Melania Trump sent Tamara and her husband, Robert Jachym, a letter on July 17th — stating that they are “devastated by the senseless act of violence” that took Eric’s life.

“While we may never fully understand the impact that Eric has had during his meaningful life, we know he will be remembered for his kindness, faithfulness, and devotion to your family and his many friends,” Trump wrote. “He will also be remembered for his commitment to our country. I know how proud Congressman Estes was to have Eric represent his office, the people of Kansas’ Fourth Congressional District, and our Nation.” “Eric will be held in my heart, and I promise to never forget or forgive the terrible act that took him from us,” the president continued. “Please know that my Administration will not stop fighting to clean up our streets and ensure law and order.” “May God hold Eric in His eternal love and care and provide you and your other incredible children, Angela and Jeremy, with abiding peace and unending strength,” the president said.

The Boston Herald reported that the letter was read aloud by Massachusetts Republican Party Chairwoman Amy Carnevale during Eric’s funeral on Thursday.

A suspect in connection to Eric’s murder has not yet been arrested.

