‘MOST SECURE border in American history’: Illegal southern border crossings drop to lowest annual level in over 50 years

View of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Nogales, Arizona, on September 17, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

3:00 PM – Wednesday, October 8, 2025

The Trump administration ended fiscal year 2025 with the lowest amount of United States Border Patrol apprehensions since 1970. As a testament to the administration’s success, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also reported the lowest total monthly illegal border encounters ever recorded.

The DHS and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced preliminary enforcement figures, which reveal 237,565 apprehensions in FY 2025, the lowest number since FY 1970, which had 201,780.

The historically low numbers are 87% below the average of the last four fiscal years, which was 1.86 million. This serves to show the Trump administration’s success with border security, “despite the handicap of more than three months of Biden’s open-border chaos at the start of the fiscal year.”

“Fiscal year 2025 shows what happens when we enforce the law without compromise,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott. “For too long, agents and officers were handcuffed by failed policies. Today they are empowered to do their jobs – and the result is the lowest apprehensions in more than five decades, and the most secure border in modern history.”

September was also the fifth consecutive month with no illegal immigrant releases along the southwest border, compared to 9,144 releases in September 2024.

Border Patrol agents at the Southern Border recorded fewer than 9,000 apprehensions each month over President Donald Trump’s first eight months back in office for his second term. In July, they hit a record low of 4,600 apprehensions according to internal DHS figures.

“After Biden-era chaos unleashed a record-shattering invasion, the seismic turnaround proves that strong leadership can, in fact, stop the flood of illegal crossings, deadly cartels, and security threats dead in their tracks,” the White House said in a statement.

The White House highlighted data reported by CBS News that in FY 2022, Border Patrol made 2.2 million apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border—a record high that’s nearly 10 times the levels in 2025.

“President Trump has overwhelmingly delivered on his promise to secure our Southern Border,” said White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson. “As a result, Americans are safer — unvetted criminal illegal aliens and dangerous drugs are no longer pouring over our border unchecked. And for all the Democrats who claimed it was impossible to secure the border or that they needed new policy, turns out all we needed was a new President.” “We have the MOST SECURE border in American history and our end of year numbers prove it,” said the DHS on social media on Tuesday.

