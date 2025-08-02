Montana: At least 4 dead in bar shooting, manhunt underway 

(Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:35 AM – Saturday, August 2, 2025

A manhunt is underway after a U.S. military veteran walked into a bar and fatally shot four people in Montana.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation says a shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. local time at The Owl Bar in Anaconda. Authorities are now searching for the suspect, who fled the scene in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck that has since been recovered—though the gunman remains at large.

The suspect has been identified by the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center as Michael Paul Brown, who is considered “armed and dangerous.” Officials said Brown lived next door to The Owl Bar.

Law enforcement agencies stated that they are now concentrating their search in the mountainous terrain west of Anaconda and have urged nearby residents to remain indoors and lock their doors.

David Gwerder, owner of The Owl Bar, told the Associated Press that he believes the suspect may have suddenly broken down.

“He knew everybody that was in that bar,” Gwerder said. “I guarantee you that. He didn’t have any running disputes with any of them. I just think he snapped.”

A U.S. Army spokeswoman confirmed to the media that Brown is a military veteran. Lt. Col. Ruth Catsro said Brown served as an armor crewman from 2001 to 2005, including a deployment to Iraq from 2004 to 2005.

“If seen, do not approach,” the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center warned. “Contact 911 for any way to contact Michael Paul Brown.”

Police have since identified the victims of the shooting, but are withholding their names until family members can be notified.

The Granite County Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect was last seen wearing “a tie-dyed shirt, blue jeans and an orange bandana.” The sheriff also confirmed that the suspect’s home in Anaconda had been searched and “cleared by SWAT.”

Governor Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.) shared a message of support on social media:

“Please join Susan and me in praying for the victims, their loved ones, and the brave law enforcement officers responding to this tragedy,” he wrote, referencing his wife, Susan Gianforte.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is also responding to provide investigative support, according to a statement on X from FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino.

