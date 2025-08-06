‘Moms for Liberty’ classified as ‘Hate Group’ by Massachusetts Police Training Manual

U.S. President Donald Trump and Co-founder of Moms for Liberty Tiffany Justice dance on the stage during the 2024 Joyful Warriors National Summit on August 30, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

11:53 AM – Wednesday, August 6, 2025

The committee responsible for training police officers across the state of Massachusetts has named Moms for Liberty (M4L), a conservative parental rights group, on a list of “hate groups” in their new training materials.

Several chapters of M4L have launched fervent campaigns to purge school libraries of children’s books about switching genders, exploring one’s sexuality, and other LGBTQ+ topics in general — decrying them as dangerous tools of far-left indoctrination.

Moms for Liberty (M4L) is a conservative parents’ rights organization founded in 2021 amid the widespread school closures prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially advocating for the reopening of schools, the group cited growing concerns over the mental health impacts of prolonged isolation on children and emphasized the importance of in-person education for their emotional and cognitive development.

Today, M4L continues its mission by campaigning against sexually explicit content in classrooms nationwide — defending underage innocence and moral integrity.

M4L currently has 278 chapters across 45 states and around 103,000 members. Their website touts its members as “concerned parents that support school board candidates that value parental rights and individual liberty in education.” Members can often be pictured wearing t-shirts with the slogan: “We do NOT CO-PARENT with the GOVERNMENT.”

The Massachusetts State Police is undergoing significant reforms under the leadership of its newly appointed colonel, Geoffrey Noble, the first external candidate to assume the agency’s highest rank. Noble, who comes from the New Jersey State Police, represents a deliberate shift toward institutional change within the department.

One of these reforms can be found in a slideshow training presentation, updated for 2025, which is titled “Freedom and Hate: Speech, Crimes & Groups.”

Alongside an image of white-hooded KKK members, the slideshow identifies the term “Hate Group” as “an organization, formal or informal, that promotes bias, animosity, hostility, or malice against persons belonging to a racial, religious, ethnic/national origin, sexual orientation, handicap, or gender group.”

The next series of slides lists “Prevalent Hate Groups in Massachusetts,” which includes eight groups. Third on the list is Antifa, and fourth on the list is Moms for Liberty. One bullet point on the slide reads, “members use parents’ rights as a vehicle to attack public education and make schools less welcoming for minority and LGBTQ+ students.”

Moms for Liberty obtained the training materials through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Meanwhile, the group’s co-founder, Tina Descovich, challenged the new rhetoric being instilled in Massachusetts police officers.

“We have to ask what is going on here in Massachusetts with these trainings to police officers,” Descovich told The Daily Wire. “We are not conducting ourselves in a way that police ever need to be concerned about the way we act.”

Descovich also compared her organization with Antifa, seeing as the two were back-to-back in the training slideshow:

“Moms for Liberty is here to show up at school board meetings, speak out against curriculum, failing schools, inappropriate books maybe in your public school library,” Descovich said. “Antifa is burning down whole cities and parts of cities and rioting in the streets. These two are not equivalent.”

Antifa is a far-left political movement that claims to “fight against fascism,” though its members have been known to be extremely violent, including their involvement in the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests across the country in the summer of 2020. The “Antifa” slide in the training material called out their use of “improvised explosive devices, other homemade weapons” and “vandalism.”

“We want parents to have the ability to opt out of sexualized books or curriculum, things that don’t align with their religious beliefs as the Supreme Court just affirmed in their most recent ruling in the Montgomery County, Maryland case,” Descovich emphasized.

