Mitch McConnell hospitalized

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks to the Senate Chambers at the U.S. Capitol on September 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Senate is working to avert a government shutdown. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 7:38 AM PT – Thursday, March 9, 2023

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized after he suffered a fall at a hotel in Washington D.C.

Spokesperson David Popp provided an update to USA TODAY.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner,” he said. “He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment.”

The fall happened at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington D.C. while McConnell (R-Ky.) was attending an event for the Senate Leadership Fund.

McConnell, the Senate’s longest-serving GOP leader, had also previously been hospitalized in 2019 after he fell at his Kentucky home in 2019, fracturing his shoulder.

His hospitalization comes as the Senate is currently narrowly divided with Democrats having the majority at 51-49 margin. The narrow margin is due to the hospitalization of Senators John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.)

No additional details were provided at this time.