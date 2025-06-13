Missouri governor declares ‘State of Emergency,’ activates Nat’l Guard amid anti-ICE protests

Hundreds of immigrant rights protestors march through the Loop on June 12, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:37 PM – Friday, June 13, 2025

Missouri GOP Governor Mike Kehoe has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of anti-ICE protests expected to occur across the Show-Me State.

The Missouri governor publicly stated that agencies are prepared to support peaceful protests—but will not tolerate violence—making it clear that any civil unrest would be addressed swiftly.

Missouri Executive Order 25-25 declares a State of Emergency and allows the Adjutant General to order service members to aid state officials.

Advertisement

The governor noted that his order is only meant to be precautionary, as nationwide protests and riots continue to flare up in response to the crackdown on illegal aliens from the Trump administration.

Nevertheless, Kehoe has activated the state’s National Guard, in anticipation of the rowdy protests.

The order follows the establishment of a Unified Command by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri National Guard, and Missouri Department of Public Safety — to monitor situations across the state and assist local authorities with preparedness.

The order also allows the Adjutant General to employ necessary equipment to support law enforcement and provide aid.

“We respect, and will defend, the right to peacefully protest, but we will not tolerate violence or lawlessness in our state,” the governor said. “While other states may wait for chaos to ensue, the State of Missouri is taking a proactive approach in the event that assistance is needed to support local law enforcement in protecting our citizens and communities,” he added.

The executive order comes just two days after hundreds of Kansas City residents marched downtown in protest of ICE.

Meanwhile, an extremely large crowd is expected to gather for the anti-Trump “No Kings” rally, which is set for the same day as the Flag Day military parade, which also happens to be President Donald Trump’s birthday.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas’ Office shared a statement on Thursday regarding the mayor’s concerns about Gov. Kehoe’s decision.

“Mayor Lucas is concerned with enhanced state enforcement for one set of protestors, but no action or aid to local law enforcement when Neo-Nazis march through Missouri’s urban streets,” the statement reads. “The Mayor has confidence in responsible protestors to use their First Amendment rights peacefully and in compliance with the law. More than one thousand Kansas Citians protested peacefully and responsibly just days ago.” “For those who do not act responsibly, the Mayor stands by the women and men of local law enforcement at KCPD and other agencies to handle any necessary enforcement actions,” it continues. “Unnecessary escalation from our nation’s capital and state capitals undermines local law enforcement and makes all less safe.”

The governor was also met with Democrat opposition, specifically coming from Missouri House Minority Leader Ashley Aune (D-Kansas City).

“Governor Kehoe’s preemptive declaration of a state of emergency as Missourians prepare to protest an increasingly authoritarian presidential administration is a blatant attempt to intimidate and suppress First Amendment rights,” she wrote in a statement. “The protests planned this weekend across Missouri and throughout the nation were sparked by the president’s unwarranted and heavy-handed military response to opposition to his policies,” the state lawmaker added. “By doing the same, the governor will only heighten tensions and increase the possibility of conflict. Governor Kehoe should staunchly defend the rights of Missourians, not mimic the authoritarianism of the president.”

However, Republican allies maintained that the governor is simply sending a strong message, trying to combat riots and looting.

“We support the First Amendment right of every Missourian to peacefully demonstrate, but violence and riots will NOT be tolerated in the Show Me State,” Rep. Mark Alford (R-Mo.) wrote on x.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!