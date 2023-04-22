Mississippi rapper announces presidential campaign

Afroman attends the 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 1:45 PM – Saturday, April 22, 2023

Mississippi rapper Joseph Edgar Foreman, better known by his stage name “Afroman” has announced that he has filed the paperwork require to run for President of the United States.

The rapper, who was born in Los Angeles but grew up in Mississippi, is most famously known for his hit song “Because I Got High” which was released in 2000 as part of his album, “The Good Times.” The song catapulted him to fame, and still remains his most successful track.

Afroman who had previously hinted at running for president in December 2022 during a concert in Missouri, is now registered and running as an independent and could potentially face high-profile challengers who are also running for President in 2024, including 45th President Donald Trump, and current President Joe Biden who is expected to announce his re-election campaign sometime next week.

Jason Savage, who was announced as the campaign manager for Afroman, wrote on the election website the reasoning why the rapper has decided to throw his name in the presidential race.

“There comes a time in the course of human events when change must be affected. That time is now. Americans are suffering, and the status quo is no longer acceptable.,” Savage wrote. “We need a candidate that is truly elected by the people, and for the people. We need a man that can step up and lead with a firm hand. The people are starved for a Commander in Chief, that leads from a place of love and not hate. In these dark times, we need a leader that truly embodies the American dream. It is my immense honor and pleasure to formally announce Afroman as an independent candidate for President of the United States of America.”

The rapper also listed out his eight top priorities that he will be focusing his campaign on. The priorities include “Decriminalizing Cannabis, Criminal Justice Reform, Law Enforcement Reform, Halt of all Foreign Aid, Reparations, Unite, Love & Peace, More Sports Celebrations, and Legalization of Prostitution.”

The website further explained that his number one priority will be to “unscheduled and decriminalize cannabis,” as well as commuting “sentences for ALL non violent cannabis offenders.”

The rapper is also currently facing a lawsuit from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office after he used video footage of a raid that was conducted on his home in a music video and to promote his tours, brand, and social media.

Afroman is currently the first independent who has announced for the 2024 presidential campaign.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts