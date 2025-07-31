Mississippi: 72 arrested, 29 human trafficking victims rescued in 2-week operation

Photo via: Administration For Children and Families (ACF)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

July 31, 2025

At least 72 people have been arrested and 29 human trafficking victims have been rescued following a two-week statewide joint law enforcement operation.

According to Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.), the effort, called Operation Guardian Force, was led by the Attorney General’s Office’s Human Trafficking Task Force, the Fentanyl Strike Force, and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Fitch announced that the operation ran from July 14th to July 29th, in partnership with “400 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers” — who effectively coordinated search warrants, arrests, and victim services.

“My office is committed to taking criminals who traffic people and drugs off the streets and is equally committed to setting victims on the road to recovery. I am proud of the dedicated investigators and prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office, as well as our partners in local, state, and federal law enforcement, for their work on this operation and every day to keep our communities safe,” said Fitch. “And I am grateful to President Trump for making efforts to eradicate human trafficking and fentanyl as top priorities. It was an honor to have Acting Assistant Secretary Gradison here to observe the hard work Mississippi’s law enforcement is doing to achieve these same goals.”

Acting Assistant Secretary Andrew Gradison of the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) conducted an official visit to observe the coordinated efforts and operational impact of Operation Guardian Force. His engagement highlighted the Trump administration’s commitment to supporting innovative, frontline initiatives that enhance the safety, well-being, and protection of vulnerable children and families.

“The Trump Administration will partner with anyone who will join us in the fight against human trafficking,” said Gradison. “I was honored to witness firsthand Attorney General Fitch’s leadership and Mississippi’s effective coordination between law enforcement and victim services to help save lives.”

The following agencies participated as well:

Bay St. Louis Police Department

Biloxi Police Department

Desoto County Sheriff’s Office

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Forrest County Sheriff’s Office

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Hattiesburg Police Department

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)

Horn Lake Police Department

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Jones County Sheriff’s Office

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI)

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN)

Mississippi Department of Revenue – Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC)

Mississippi Office of Homeland Security

North MS Narcotics Task Force

Saltillo Police Department

Southaven Police Department

Stone County Sheriff’s Office

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office

Tupelo Police Department

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

In addition to law enforcement partners, the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence, Center for Violence Prevention, and Transformation Garden provided services and treatment to the victims.

