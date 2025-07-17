Missions today fly on shoulders of those who first took off

Aviation Cadet Museum

OAN Staff Taylor Tinsley

4:51 PM – Thursday, July 26, 2025

They took flight so future generations could reach new heights.

From 1917 to 1961, the Military’s USAF Aviation Cadet Pilot Training Program taught the brave young men who defended our nation during every war from WWII to Vietnam, among other programs.

Errol Severe, President of Aviation Cadet Museum, Inc., graduated from the program at Oklahoma’s Vance Force Airbase in 1961.

Advertisement

“Today if you ask anyone, ‘What do you know about aviation cadets?’, they’ll give you a blank look. Never heard of us,” Severe said. “We are the guys who built the air arm of this nation. Without us there wouldn’t be none.”

The program provided a critical stream of pilots for the military. Out of thousands of applicants only a few hundred would be selected. Severe said less than a hundred would go on to graduate.

“Their dream was to fly,” said Severe. “They wanted to fly more than they wanted to eat.”

He says they’re the last of a breed.

“When I tell you it was hell I’m not kidding, it truly was,” the former Aviation Cadet said. “Kids today I don’t believe could do what we did, not most of them. There are a few, but most could not do it. It was really rough.”

That’s why Severe and his wife, Beth, started the Aviation Cadet Museum, to build an experience that exemplifies the best of American flight.

Aviation Cadet Museum

Located in Eureka Springs, Arkansas visitors can explore actual aircraft flown in U.S. Military combat. They could even become a cadet for a brief moment in history by taking flight in a simulator.

Severe said his favorite thing about the museum is how he gets to tell the story of aviation cadets and tell it right.

“I want to show the world who we are, who we were now because I’m 85 and I’m one of the kids. We’re pretty much gone, probably not over 200-300 of us left and it won’t be long till there’s none of us left.”

When asked what advice he’d give to young pilots or those who want to become pilots Severe said they need to be inspired, not motivated.

“You can motivate someone to kill someone if you give them enough money, but you could never inspire them to do it,” said Severe. “To be inspired that comes from inside that’s from God, and he will give you the inspiration if that’s what you should be doing.”

For donations to the Aviation Cadet Museum, click here.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!