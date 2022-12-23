Miserable Christmas for National Guard troops

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 30: Army National Guardsmen walk along the Cumberland Boulevard exit ramp along I-75 North during the winter storm January 30, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. After drivers were stuck and abanonded their vehicles during a winter storm that snarled roads and highways thoughout the region, the roads have thawed and owners are begining to recvover their cars. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)
OAN Shannon Kelland
UPDATED 5:58 PM PT – Friday, December 23, 2022

The Biden administration has neglected to pay numerous National Guard troops their year-end paycheck on time during the week of Christmas.

This delay is taking place after the House approved the controversial additional $45 billion aid package to Ukraine, and a $1.7 trillion spending plan.

The information was relayed from troops in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and South Carolina who were infuriated that their pay had not yet come through.

A letter was sent to members of the National Guard that stated it is a “nationwide” issue that “is related to the CR (continuing resolution.)”

The letter also stated that the National Guard Bureau, “was not made aware of the issue or “decision” prior to today.”

“This is unfortunate and can cause serious issues and aggravation across the formation which are understandable. Especially two days before Christmas,” the letter stated. “From what I’m being told, funds hopefully will be released tonight if it’s signed by POTUS today.”