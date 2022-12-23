Miserable Christmas for National Guard troops

Army National Guardsmen walk along the Cumberland Boulevard exit ramp along I-75 North during the winter storm January 30, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

OAN Shannon Kelland

UPDATED 5:58 PM PT – Friday, December 23, 2022

The Biden administration has neglected to pay numerous National Guard troops their year-end paycheck on time during the week of Christmas.

This delay is taking place after the House approved the controversial additional $45 billion aid package to Ukraine, and a $1.7 trillion spending plan.

The information was relayed from troops in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and South Carolina who were infuriated that their pay had not yet come through.

A letter was sent to members of the National Guard that stated it is a “nationwide” issue that “is related to the CR (continuing resolution.)”

The letter also stated that the National Guard Bureau, “was not made aware of the issue or “decision” prior to today.”