Minnesota Somali-run daycare claims burglars broke in and stole key documents

Photo of Nakmis Day Care Center manager Nasrulah Mohamed holding a press conference – via Fox9

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:10 PM – Thursday, January 1, 2025

A Somali-run daycare in Minnesota claimed that a burglar broke in and stole “important documents” amid reports of widespread fraud within Somali-owned businesses.

The alleged burglary occurred as national attention shifted to claims of widespread fraud involving Somali-owned daycares in Minneapolis, following a report by independent journalist Nick Shirley alleging he uncovered $110 million in fraudulent social services claims in a single day.

Shirley reported visiting several Somali-owned daycares in Minneapolis that were receiving millions in state and federal funds, only to find the doors shuttered and no children anywhere on the premises.

As backlash mounts over the alleged fraud, the manager of Nakomis Day Care Center, Nasrulah Mohamed, held a press conference claiming that the facility was broken into on Tuesday.

Mohamed claimed that the suspect stole key documentation, such as information on child enrollment, employee documentation, and the business’s finances, which are all key documents that could have revealed the authenticity of the day care.

“This is devastating news, and we don’t know why this is targeting our Somali community, as one video made by a specific individual made this all happen,” Mohamed stated, referencing Shirley’s reporting.

Despite Mohamed’s claim, The New York Post released an article revealing that a preliminary Minneapolis Police Department report found that “no loss was reported to officers.”

Social media users expressed skepticism about Mohamed’s account, with many suggesting that the “stolen” documentation may have been an attempt to conceal evidence of alleged fraud.

“OMG LOL They broke in and stole all their proof they weren’t stealing from the public?? No way,” one user wrote.

“Somali daycare owners lying about a fake break-in to cover missing documents just proves massive fraud was planned for years while authorities let taxpayer millions flow unchecked into sham centers statewide,” another responded.

“Fake burglars stole their fake documents,” a third user added.

President Donald Trump also indicated that he was not convinced by Mohamed’s claim, labeling his day care center “a total FRAUD!” in response to the report of stolen documents.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has also responded to reports of widespread fraud in child care centers, announcing a nationwide freeze on all federal child care funding to every U.S. state.

HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon revealed that the funds will be restored only after “states prove they are being spent legitimately,” requiring future funds to be contingent on evidence verifying that the funds are spent on the intended program.

“It’s the onus of the state to make sure that these funds, these federal dollars, taxpayer dollars, are being used for legitimate purposes,” Nixon stated, noting that HHS is requesting “attendance records, licensing, inspection and monitoring reports, complaints and investigations” for funding recipients “suspected of fraudulent activity.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!