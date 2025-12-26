Minnesota Democrat Lt. Gov. says Somalis are an essential part of the state’s ‘fabric’

Screen capture of Minnesota Lt. Gov. Penny Flanagan – via Somali TV of Minnesota

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:32 AM – Friday, December 26, 2025

Minnesota Democrat Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan faced backlash after wearing a hijab and calling the Somali community an essential part of the state’s “fabric,” amid reports connecting the local immigrant community to widespread federal tax fraud.

Flanagan’s comments were posted in a YouTube video on Thursday, which was meant to reaffirm support of the local Somali community after President Donald Trump announced that he would end Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in Minnesota, opening the door to deportations.

“Minnesota, under Governor Walz, is a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity,” Trump wrote last month. “Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State, and BILLIONS of Dollars are missing. Send them back to where they came from. It’s OVER!”

Seemingly in response to the criticism, Flanagan announced that she is “incredibly clear that the Somali community is part of the fabric of the state of Minnesota,” while donning a hijab despite not identifying as Muslim.

Speaking alongside a Somali woman, Flanagan stated, “I think about my friendship with Nimco. We’ve been friends for almost 25 years, and when I think of being part of Minnesota and growing up here, the Somali community has always been a part of my Minnesota.”

The video went on to showcase Flanagan spending time at local Somali businesses, calling on the community to support “our immigrant neighbors.”

“I want to just encourage the community to know that we’re with you, we’ve got your back,” she continued. “I am here shopping today and just encourage other folks to show up, support our Somali businesses, support our immigrant neighbors, and I know that things are scary right now, and just know that there are more people who are looking out for you, there are more people who are here to support you than you know.”

The video was shared on social media, prompting users to comment on Flanagan’s perceived pandering.

“Looks like a ransom video,” one individual wrote. “She’s a virtue signaling fool. I live in MN, and no Minnesotan believes this,” another responded. “Why wear a hijab if you’re not Muslim while billions in fraud linked to that community go unaddressed and locals feel ignored. Real support fixes problems not just poses for votes,” a third user added.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has turned its gaze towards Minneapolis to target the local illegal immigrant community, after the Somali community was linked to fraud schemes amounting to at least $1 billion in stolen taxpayer funds.

The “Feeding Our Future” Minneapolis fraud case linked to members of the Somali community represents the largest pandemic relief fraud in the United States, as prosecutors have secured over 50 convictions.

The Feeding Our Future scheme was a nonprofit organization that claimed to be feeding children during the COVID-19 pandemic, only to send the state fake invoices and rosters to collect hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer dollars.

