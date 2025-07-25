Minnesota Democrat lawmaker resigns after being found guilty of burglarizing stepmother’s residence

Former state Democrat Sen. Nicole Mitchell. (Photo via: Minnesota state Senate – govt.)

Friday, July 25, 2025

A Democrat state legislator from Minnesota resigned from office on Friday following her guilty verdict on two felony charges after burglarizing her stepmother’s residence.

The burglary occurred last year on April 22, 2024, and 50-year-old now-former state Sen. Nicole Mitchell (D-Minn.) was found guilty on the two felony charges on July 18th, according to Minneapolis’ ABC affiliate outlet KSTP.

“I am stepping down from the MN Senate, but I can’t do that without expressing my gratitude,” Mitchell posted on social platform X. “Thank you to my family, friends, & constituents who shared the issues they care about & trusted me to work on their behalf.” Advertisement “It’s been a true honor to serve MN & the community I grew up in,” she added.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, Mitchell also authored a separate letter to her constituents, expressing gratitude for their “support” as she formally submitted her resignation to Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn.) — the failed Democrat vice presidential nominee in the 2024 presidential election.

Mitchell, a former Weather Channel meteorologist and lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard, was convicted last week on the two felony counts stemming from a break-in at the home of her late father’s widow.

During questioning, she offered conflicting explanations for her actions, claiming at various points that she was “concerned” for her estranged stepmother’s well-being, and at another point, that she was attempting to retrieve personal belongings left behind by her deceased father.

However, police found her dressed in black with a sock-covered flashlight and a backpack carrying personal items.

Police footage and her court testimony contradicted her previous claims as well. She acknowledged telling police “clearly, I’m not good at this” and “I know I did something bad” during her arrest.

“I was just trying to get a couple of my dad’s things because you wouldn’t talk to me anymore,” she said in a police video of her arrest.

According to AP News, her sentencing is scheduled for September 10, 2025. Under Minnesota law, a burglary charge carries a minimum of 6 months in jail if theft intent is proven — and sentencing guidelines have not yet been determined. However, she could also face a potential sentence of up to 20 years, though this is unlikely due to her lack of a criminal record.

