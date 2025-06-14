Minnesota: Democrat lawmaker killed, another wounded in ‘politically motivated’ shootings 

L| Melissa Hortman R| John Hoffman (Photos via Minnesota Legislature)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

8:52 AM – Saturday, June 14, 2025

A manhunt is underway after a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband were killed, and a senator, and his wife were seriously injured, in what are believed to be targeted attacks.

Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn.) announced during a press briefing on Saturday that State Representative Melissa Hortman (D-Minn.) and her husband Mark have died in a shooting that “appears to be a politically motivated assassination.”

State senator John Hoffman (D-Minn.) and his wife, Yvette, were both shot multiple times and are out of surgery, and Walz said he was “cautiously optimistic” both will survive.

“This was an act of targeted political violence,” Walz said.

According to law enforcement, they responded to a call at around 2:00 a.m. that Hoffman and his wife had been shot.

Officers were then directed to Hortman’s home to check on her and her family, and upon arrival, they saw a police truck with lights on in her driveway. A man who appeared to be an officer was on the scene and, when confronted, opened fire on police.

They exchanged gunfire before retreating into the house. A manhunt for the suspect is currently ongoing.

President Donald Trump has released a statement saying that he has been briefed on the “terrible shooting” in Minnesota and it appears to be a “targeted attack against state lawmakers”.

“I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers,” he wrote. “Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law,” he continued. “Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!” Trump said.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi says the shooting “appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers”.

“I am closely monitoring developments in Minnesota after what appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers,” she said. “The FBI is on the ground investigating this case alongside state and local partners. This horrific violence will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Bondi continued.

