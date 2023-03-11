Minnesota dad uses moose antler to kill sex offender

Police tape surrounds a crime scene. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 1:21 PM – Saturday, March 11, 2023

A Minnesota dad took matters into his own hands after he believed that a sex offender was stalking his daughter.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Levi Axtell, turned himself in to Minnesota authorities, and said that he had beaten a man with a shovel 15 to 20 times, and then “finished him off” by using a moose antler. He was then arraigned on Friday on a second-degree murder charge.

Axtell had believed that 77-year-old Lawrence Scully, who had previously been convicted of molesting a 6-year old girl in 1979, was stalking his toddler daughter.

According to Fox News, the 27-year-old had been suspicious of Scully believing that he was stalking his daughter at her day care. He also said that he had known Scully for a long time and believed that he had “sexually offended against children in the past.”

Axtell said he observed Scully in a vehicle at various locations where children were present and strongly “believed he would re-offend.”

The father had also previously filed for an order of protection in 2018 against Scully which was granted, but ultimately dropped for unknown reasons a few weeks later.

According to The Associated Press, there had also been recent allegations against Scully, but investigations yielded nothing. Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen said that “most of the reports were regarding harassment.”

On Wednesday, Axtell had arrived at the Sheriff’s office covered in blood and “put his hands on his head and said that he had murdered (Scully) with a shovel” according to the affidavit. Deputies had gone to Scully’s residence and found him “obviously dead form the serious nature of his head wounds.”

The 27-year-old was arraigned via zoom on Friday, and is being held on a $1 million bond awaiting his next court appearance on April 10th.