Minnesota: DA Declines To Prosecute State Worker Accused Of ‘Keying’ Multiple Teslas, With Damages Amounting To Over $20K

Dylan Bryan Adams. (Photo via: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:24 PM – Tuesday, April 22, 2025

A district attorney is facing significant criticism for opting not to file charges against a Minnesota state employee who was allegedly caught causing $20,000 in damages by keying half a dozen Tesla vehicles.

Advertisement

Dylan Bryan Adams, 33, who is employed by the Department of Human Services (DHS) in the state as a “program consultant,” was purportedly caught on camera keying Teslas — while walking his dog.

The office announced that they will apply to enroll Dylan Bryan Adams in a diversion program designed for low-level, first-time offenders.

“Our main priorities are to secure restitution for the victims and hold Mr. Adams accountable,” said Hennepin County Attorney’s Office spokesman Daniel Borgertpoepping in a statement. “As a result, we will file for pre-charge diversion to best facilitate both of those goals. This is an approach taken in many property crime cases and helps to ensure the individual keeps their job and can pay restitution, as well as reducing the likelihood of repeat offenses. Criminal prosecution remains a possibility should unlawful behavior continue.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara stated at the time of the incident that the damages in each case was equivalent to a felony.

The chief added in a statement on Monday that Moriarty’s decision not to file charges is frustrating for both his officers and the general public.

“The Minneapolis Police Department did its job. It identified and investigated a crime trend, identified, and arrested a suspect, and presented a case file to the Hennepin County Attorney Office for consideration of charges,” he told KARE in a statement.

“This case impacted at least six different victims and totaled over $20,000 in damages. Any frustration related to the charging decision of the Hennepin County Attorney should be directed solely at her office.

“Our investigators are always frustrated when the cases they poured their hearts into are declined. In my experience, the victims in these cases often feel the same,” O’Hara said in a statement.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!