Minneapolis Police Chief calls on local residents to dial 911 if they witness ICE agents ‘kidnapping’ people

U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland (L) looks on as Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara (R) addresses the findings of a Justice Department investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department during a press conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 16, 2023. (STEPHEN MATUREN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:35 PM – Thursday, December 4, 2025

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara has called on local residents to “dial 911” if they witness U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents “kidnapping” people, referencing the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota.

On Tuesday, O’Hara stated, “We have experienced reports in this city … where people call to say that there’s folks that are masked, that they’re not sure if they’re law enforcement, that they may be kidnapping people. We have had those reports.” “The community should know that if you see something like that, that is legitimate, that you don’t know if someone is law enforcement, you should call 911, and you should provide as much information as possible,” he added.

O’Hara also asserted that Minneapolis’s sanctuary policies do not allow for local authorities to collaborate with federal immigration agents, proclaiming that “it’s against the law.” He further emphasized that “the way” these federal immigration raids are being carried out “is making people terrified.”

"What's troubling to me as a human being is interacting with Americans, the people in our community that are being terrorized the way some of this stuff is being handled," he said. "I'm concerned that people who may need help are going to be afraid to call 911."

Meanwhile, the Minneapolis police chief’s comments follow increased immigration enforcement activity in the state, seemingly in response to the ongoing fraud scandals linked to members of the Somali community in Minnesota.

According to the New York Post, the Trump administration has sent over 100 ICE agents to Minneapolis, as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed that half of all visa holders in Minnesota have engaged in immigration fraud following the visitation of 1,000 immigrant households over the last two weeks by U.S. Citizenship and immigration Services (USCIS) agents.

Previously, in September, the Department of Justice (DOJ) also sued the state of Minnesota, and cities Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Hennepin County over sanctuary-policies that “interfere” with federal immigration enforcement. According to the complaint, refusing to cooperate can result in “the release of dangerous criminals … who would otherwise be subject to removal.”

“Officers encountered blatant marriage fraud, visa overstay, people claiming to work at businesses that can’t be found, forged documents, abuse of the H1B visa system, abuse of the F1 visa and many other discrepancies,” added USCIS Director Joseph B. Edlow.

The Official White House Rapid Response X account has begun posting photos and details of some of the violent illegal aliens captured in the operation.

“Meet Abdulkadir Sharif Adbi, a criminal illegal from Somalia. He’s a Vice Lords member/former Gangster Disciples member and has a long list of criminal convictions. Thankfully, [ICE] got his ass off the streets of Minneapolis during Operation Metro Surge this week,” the Rapid Response account wrote on Thursday.

The account also announced the arrest of Sahal Osman Shidane, a second criminal illegal alien from Somalia. Shidane is described as a “sex predator with a conviction for criminal sexual conduct with a minor aged 13-15,” among others.

