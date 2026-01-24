Minneapolis mayor urges Trump to remove federal agents as police chief urges citizens to ‘remain peaceful’ after Border Patrol shooting

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks during a press conference on January 22, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

1:31 PM – Saturday, January 24, 2026

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey held a press conference following the fatal shooting of an armed man at the hands of Border Patrol agents in the city. As Frey called for Trump to pull federal agents out of Minnesota, O’Hara urged protestors to leave peacefully.

The police chief revealed that officials have identified the man who was killed by federal agents on Saturday. Though he would not provide his name, he was a 37-year-old white male. He was a Minneapolis resident, believed to be an American citizen, who was a legal gun owner.

There have not been official reports of what led to the scuffle and eventual shooting, O’Hara said.

“We urge everyone to remain peaceful,” O’Hara stated. “We recognize that there is a lot of anger and a lot of questions around what has happened. But we need people to remain peaceful.”

O’Hara confirmed that the widespread anti-ICE protests throughout the city are considered by law enforcement to be “unlawful assembly.”

“Minneapolis police have given multiple warnings for the crowd to disperse,” said the chief. “We are asking for people to avoid the area and to leave if you are there.” He added, “We ask everyone to remain calm and to please do not destroy our own city.”

A video recorded by a bystander showed several federal agents attempting to subdue a man on a Minneapolis street. The man appeared to resist before shots were fired, and he collapsed to the ground. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that he reached for his weapon, prompting an agent to fire.

Mayor Frey had his own description of the events on Saturday.

“I just saw a video of more than six masked agents pummeling one of our constituents and shooting him to death,” he said. “How many more residents, how many more Americans need to die or get badly hurt for this operation to end? How many more lives need to be lost before this administration realizes that a political and partisan narrative is not as important as American values? How many times must local and national leaders must plead with you, Donald Trump, to end this operation and recognize that this is not creating safety in our city?” The mayor posited that Minneapolis, “a great American city, is being invaded by its own federal government.” “I’m done being told that our community members are responsible for the vitriol in our streets. I’m done being told that our local elected officials are solely responsible for turning down the temperature,” Frey asserted.

The mayor described the anti-deportation protests in Minneapolis as “peaceful,” and argued that, “conversely, the mass militarized force” of federal agents who are “occupying” Minneapolis is “what weakens our country.” Furthermore, he said that immigration enforcement in his city is what “erodes trust in both law enforcement and in democracy itself.”

“To everyone listening: Stand with Minneapolis. Stand up for America,” Frey stated. “Recognize that your children will ask you what side you were on. Your grandchildren will ask you what you did to act to prevent this from happening again. … What did you do to protect your city? What did you do to protect your nation?”

Frey also had strong words at a press conference he held the day Renee Good was killed earlier this month after disobeying lawful orders and threatening law enforcement with her vehicle. Frey asserted that the argument that an officer shot her in self-defense was “bulls***” and called on ICE agents to “get the f*** out of Minneapolis,” calling into question how his fierce comments contribute to the rising tensions in the city.

