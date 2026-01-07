Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to ICE after shooting: ‘Get the f*** out’

(Background) Police tape surrounds a vehicle suspected to be involved in a shooting by an ICE agent during federal law enforcement operations on January 07, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) / (R) Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks at an Election Night party on November 4, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

3:10 PM – Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Minneapolis Democrat Mayor Jacob Frey reacted to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer by calling for the immediate removal of federal agents from the city, using strong language in his statement.

“They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense,” Frey said during a Wednesday press conference following the incident. “Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly: That is bulls**t. This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying.”

Frey outlined his administration’s priorities when the shooting occurred, the first being transporting the woman, who has since been identified as Renee Nicole Good, 37, to a hospital. The second priority was to get Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents off of the scene.

“There were dozens, if not hundreds of ICE and federal officers that were there at the time. Having them there was only causing more chaos. Having them there was only making a difficult situation even more problematic, and one that, yes, they created themselves,” the mayor insisted.

Frey offered a message to ICE and a message to the Minneapolis community.

“I have a message for ICE. To ICE: Get the f*** out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here,” he stated.

Frey continued, “Somebody is dead, and that’s on you. And it’s also on you to leave. It’s on you to make sure that further damage, further loss of life and injury is not done.”

While speaking to the community in Minneapolis, Frey also commented, “Look, we all know that the agenda of this Trump administration is to create chaos.” He then called for his audience to “meet that hate with love.”

“We’re going to make sure that in this very difficult moment, we do not take the bait that these ICE agents are trying to create, and that the Federal government, to be clear, wants,” Frey told Minneapolis. “They want us to respond in a way that creates a military occupation in our city. They want an excuse to come in and show the kind of force that will create more chaos and more despair.” The Democrat mayor later doubled down on these comments in a post on X, writing, “The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city. We’re demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities.”

Video footage showed ICE officers approaching a woman in a vehicle parked diagonally to obstruct a roadway.

Officers ordered the woman to exit the vehicle. She appears to reverse, shifting the car into “drive” and accelerating with one officer positioned in front of the car.

The officer then fired at the windshield and the car subsequently crashed into another vehicle parked on the road.

“Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said in an X post on Wednesday. “An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers,” she continued. “The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries.”

Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn.) echoed the mayor’s sentiment in a response to McLaughlin’s statement on X.

“I’ve seen the video. Don’t believe this propaganda machine,” Walz posted.

President Donald Trump also responded to the clash, expressing that the video was “a horrible thing to watch.”

“The woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self-defense,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

Trump attached a video from ABC 5 that caught an angle of the vehicle, which, though unclear, seemed to show the officer in front of the car as the driver accelerated.

“The situation is being studied, in its entirety, but the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis. They are just trying to do the job of MAKING AMERICA SAFE. We need to stand by and protect our Law Enforcement Officers from this Radical Left Movement of Violence and Hate!” Trump concluded.

