Minneapolis: Armed man fatally shot by Border Patrol agents after struggle

Federal agents block off the scene of a shooting as crowds gather on January 24, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Agents allegedly shot a protester amid a scuffle to arrest him. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

11:11 AM – Saturday, January 24, 2026

An armed man has been shot and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota, amid rising tensions and widespread protests in the city over the heavy presence of federal immigration officers.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn.) announced the news on Saturday morning in a social media post.

“I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening,” he remarked. “The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a lengthier X post that provided more details about the incident.

“At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, seen here,” the department reported, attaching an image of the weapon sitting on a car seat.

The DHS described an “armed struggle,” in which the suspect “violently resisted” as officers attempted to disarm him. Video footage of the struggle came out online, in which shots can be heard, but the person responsible is nebulous. The department promised more details to come.

“Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene,” the DHS said, adding that “the suspect also had 2 magazines and no ID.” The department noted, “this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”

The man was reportedly 51 years old. Video of the incident showed him lying on the ground after shots were fired.

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who has reportedly filed paperwork to run for Minnesota Governor after incumbent Walz announced he will not make a reelection bid, responded to the situation on X, saying, “To the Trump administration and the Republicans in Congress who have stood silent: Get ICE out of our state NOW.”

In another post, she implored President Donald Trump and his “lieutenants who ordered this ICE surge” to “watch the horrific video of the killing today.”

“The world is watching. Thousands of citizens stopped and harassed. Local police no longer able to do their work. Kids hiding. Schools closed. Get ICE out of Minnesota NOW. And Republicans in congress: Stop your silence and stop being complicit,” she said.

This is the second immigration enforcement-involved shooting in Minneapolis this month.

In early January, Renee Good, 37, reportedly followed ICE agents in Minneapolis and blocked a roadway with her vehicle. When agents approached, demanding that she exit the car, she disobeyed, encouraged by her partner, Rebecca Good, and accelerated with an officer in front of her car. Video footage from his phone revealed that he cried out, firing shots at the windshield as the sound of an impact could be heard. He was sent to the hospital with internal bleeding.

The already heated protests erupted with renewed fervor after Good’s death, which anti-ICE protestors called a murder. Despite asking demonstrators to remain peaceful, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D-Minn.) told ICE to “get the f*** out,” and Governor Walz remarked that the state was “at war” with the federal government.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!