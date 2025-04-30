Minn: Rep. Angie Craig Launches Senate Bid, Says ‘Trump And Musk Are Burning Our Government Down’

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) speaks as House Democrats gather for an event on gun violence at the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on March 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. House. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

8:20 AM – Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Democrat Representative Angie Craig has announced that she will be running in the 2026 U.S. Senate race after Senator Tina Smith announced she would not seek re-election, opening up a seat for Minnesota.

On Tuesday, Craig (D-Minn.) announced her bid, criticizing President Donald Trump during her campaign video and saying she “vows to stand up to the Trump administration’s policies that are hurting the middle class and fight to give working families a fair shot.”

“I grew up in a mobile home park – raised by a single mom. Nobody gave us much of a chance. I worked my way through college. Started my career as a newspaper reporter. Then helped lead a major Minnesota manufacturing company. My wife Cheryl and I fought like hell to be the parents of our four wonderful boys, as some people – even a state government – tried to stop us,” said Craig in a statement. “No one gave me much of a chance to win a Republican congressional seat, either … We’re proud Minnesotans – a state of fierce independence, freedom and community. People willing to take on the powerful and fight for what’s right. It’s why I’m running for U.S. Senate. To listen. To fight for all of Minnesota. And to win … Because we all know Washington’s not listening to you – and that’s got to change.”

Craig currently represents Minnesota’s Second Congressional District.

Prior to her announcement, Congressman Brad Finstad (R-Minn.) announced that he had sent a letter to the House of Ethics Committee regarding Craig’s potential “misuse of public funds for personal political gain.”

Many users on social media have opposed Craig’s run, with one user sharing a clip of her stating that she will “never stop standing up for Big Pharma.”

Others who have announce bids to jump in the race include Royce White, a Republican who ran in 2024 for Senate against U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Democrat Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, and Former Democrat Senator Melissa Lopez Franzen.

