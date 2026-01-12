Minn. officials sues DHS for ICE raids: ‘This surge has made us less safe’

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (C) speaks during a press conference at City Hall on January 09, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Frey and local city officials are calling on federal investigators to turn over information to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension after the shooting death of Renee Good by a federal officer this week. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sam Valk

6:58 PM – Monday, January 12, 2026

Minnesota has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security over the agency’s enforcement of federal immigration law.

On Monday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison accused United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents of racism, saying they target people based on their skin color.

He also said that the agents have no business in Minnesota, as the foreign-born population is lower than the national average. Additionally, Ellison stated that most of those arrested and deported have not been convicted of crimes.

“We allege that DHS’ use of excessive and lethal force, their warrantless, racist arrests, their targeting of our courts, our churches, houses of worship and schools, our violation of the administrative procedures act on arbitrary and capricious federal actions,” Ellison said during a press conference. “And we ask that the courts will end the surge of thousands of DHS agents in Minnesota.”

“The deployment of thousands of armed DHS agents to Minnesota has done our state serious harm. This is in essence a federal invasion of the Twin Cities and Minnesota, and it must stop,” Ellison said, noting the shutdown of schools and the closure of local businesses. “This surge has made us less safe.”

However, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D-Minn.) made sure to clarify that they’re not trying to stop ICE from doing their jobs.

“What we’re seeing right now is not normal immigration enforcement,” Frey stated. “We are not asking ICE not to do ICE things. We are asking this federal government to stop the unconstitutional conduct that is invading our streets each and every day.”

This lawsuit comes after an ICE agent killed a woman in Minnesota after she struck an ICE officer with her car while trying to obstruct their operations.

The Constitution’s Supremacy Clause declares federal law to be supreme, with every state bound to it.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!