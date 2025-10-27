Minn.: Man arrested after threatening Pam Bondi in alleged $45K ‘murder-for-hire’ plot

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi looks on during a roundtable discussion in the State Dining Room of the White House on October 08, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

3:43 PM – Monday, October 27, 2025

A 29-year old man in Minnesota was arrested on October 16th for allegedly putting a $45,000 hit out on U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The self-described “anarchist” was arrested after the FBI received a tip stating that a man named Tyler Maxon Avalos, 29, made a post targeting Bondi on social media earlier this month.

According to an FBI affidavit that was submitted with the federal court in Minnesota, the TikTok post in question features a photo of Bondi with a “sniper-scope red dot” on her forehead, as well as the text “WANTED: Pam Bondi. REWARD: 45,000. DEAD OR ALIVE (PREFERABLY DEAD).

USDC District of Minnesota

Underneath the photo, from his account that had the username “Wacko,” Avalos also added: “Cough cough. When they don’t serve us, then what?”

According to his social media and online presence, Avalos considers himself an anarchist, stemming from a political philosophy that advocates for self-governance and the absence of hierarchical authority, including rulers, law enforcement, and centralized governmental structures.

Advertisement

Avalos also has an extensive criminal history, with multiple convictions across different jurisdictions. He was convicted of stalking in Minnesota in July 2022, and he has a prior conviction for domestic battery in Florida in 2016 — indicating a history of violent behavior.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!