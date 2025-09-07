Minn.: Helicopter crashes near airport, no survivors 

(Photo via: FAA)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:59 PM – Sunday, September 7, 2025

A helicopter has crashed near Airlake Airport in Lakeville, Minnesota, killing everyone aboard.

The Lakeville Police Department stated that the helicopter went down at around 2:45 p.m. near Highview Avenue and 219th Street West, just west of Airlake Airport, on Saturday.

A spokesperson with the City of Lakeville confirmed in an email that there are no survivors, but added that they’re still working to determine how many people were on board.

Advertisement

According to police, the crash site is located in a non-residential, non-commercial area, with no signs of injuries to people on the ground.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) informed Fox News Digital that the helicopter crashed “under unknown circumstances and a post-crash fire ensued.”

An NTSB investigator is en route to the scene and is expected to arrive in Minnesota by Sunday afternoon.

Upon arrival, the investigator will document the scene and inspect the aircraft, which will later be transported to a secure facility for further examination.

Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified and will respond to the scene.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!