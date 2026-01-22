Minn.: DOJ arrests 3 anti-ICE ‘agitators’ in connection to Cities Church protest

(L-top) U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) / (L-bottom) William Kelly. (Photo via: DHS via Secy. Kristi Noem) / (R-top) Nekima Levy Armstrong (Photo via: DHS via Secy. Kristi Noem) / (R-bottom) Chauntyll Louisa Allen. (Photo via: St. Paul Public Schools)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack and Brooke Mallory

12:34 PM – Thursday, January 22, 2026

Federal authorities have so far arrested three anti-ICE agitators after a left-wing mob stormed Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, during its worship service — seeking attention and spotlighting their protest against illegal alien deportations.

The arrests stem from Sunday, when protesters barged into the Christian church mid-service to target Pastor David Easterwood, who allegedly also serves as the acting field director for a local ICE office. They shouted slogans like “ICE out” and “Justice for Renee Good,” while terrorizing churchgoers, including children.

On Thursday morning, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the first arrest on X, carried out by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents on her directive.

“So far, we have arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, who allegedly played a key role in organizing the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota,” Bondi wrote, promising more updates as they are available. She declared, “Listen loud and clear: WE DO NOT TOLERATE ATTACKS ON PLACES OF WORSHIP.”

Minutes later, Bondi updated her post, saying that Chauntyll Louisa Allen had also been taken into custody while promising “more to come.”

According to reports, Allen is an elected member of the St. Paul Board of Education, the school board for St. Paul Public Schools. She first assumed office in January 2020 and is currently serving as the Clerk of the board for the 2026 term. Her current term runs through January 1, 2029.

“UPDATE: A second arrest has been made at my direction. Chauntyll Louisa Allen has been taken into custody. More to come.” “WE WILL PROTECT OUR HOUSES OF WORSHIP,” Bondi added.

Additionally, another arrest was later made as well, bringing the total to three so far in connection with the incident.

William Scott Kelly, the third arrest, said he intends to stay in the region until U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers end ongoing enforcement efforts, Newsweek reported.

“How dare you accuse me of violating your safe space while you are supporting this tyranny, this rape of our country?” Kelly told Newsweek. “They are U.S. citizens, whether they be Latino or Somali, and they are afraid to go outside because of the color of their skin. They can’t go practice their religions peacefully because they’re afraid that they’ll be ripped off the street by masked Gestapo. So I’m going to stand for this nation, I’m going to be loud, I’m going to get in people’s faces.”

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem provided context for the first arrested individual, doubling down on Bondi’s assertions.

“Homeland Security Investigators and FBI agents arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong who played a key role in orchestrating the Church Riots in St. Paul, Minnesota. She is being charged with a federal crime under 18 USC 241,” Noem wrote on X. “Religious freedom is the bedrock of the United States – there is no first amendment right to obstruct someone from practicing their religion.”

FBI Director Kash Patel announced that several of the suspects involved have been charged with violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.

This federal law prohibits the use of force, threats of force, or physical obstruction to intimidate or interfere with a person’s right to participate in religious services at a house of worship.

The suspects are also facing additional federal charges, such as conspiracy against rights under 18 U.S.C. § 241, which criminalizes conspiracies to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate individuals in the free exercise of their constitutional rights. In this case, tied to religious worship.

Armstrong, a civil rights lawyer and former president of the Minneapolis National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), whose website identifies her as a “scholar-activist,” helped to organize the protest.

She continued to publicly criticize Cities Church and its pastor, Easterwood, as recently as Wednesday this week — posting a video from the protest on Facebook while calling him out directly.

“It’s time for judgement to begin and it will begin in the House of God!!!” She proclaimed. She went on to thank the activists and independent journalists who showed up, as well as Racial Justice Network, Black Lives Matter Minnesota and Black Lives Matter Twin Cities Metro for organizing the “mission.”

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon also attended the protest and even went as far as to livestream it.

The DOJ later put him “on notice,” arguing he violated the FACE Act and the Ku Klux Klan Act, which criminalizes vigilante violence and conspiring to deny citizens their rights. A video clip online shows Lemon arguing with the pastor.

Based on recent reports, the primary reason Lemon has not been arrested is that a federal magistrate judge, whose identity has not been released to the public, refused to sign the criminal complaint against him. Legal experts note that it is “extremely rare” for a magistrate judge to reject a prosecutor’s complaint, as they usually find probable cause based on the facts presented.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump referred to Lemon as a “loser, lightweight” at a White House press briefing.

“I saw him the way he walked in that church, it was terrible,” Trump said. “I have such respect for that pastor. He was so calm, he was so nice. He was just accosted. What they did in that church was horrible.”

