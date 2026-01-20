Minn. AG Keith Ellison defends Cities Church protesters

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison departs after speaking on stage during the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 21, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Ali Strauss

12:57 PM – Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has defended anti-United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protesters who stormed a Christian church in St. Paul.

While speaking on The Don Lemon Show on Monday, Ellison argued that every person has the First Amendment right to exercise free speech.

The attorney general also denied that the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act or the Ku Klux Klan Act had been violated, two federal laws that the Biden administration previously cited in cases involving pro-life activists.

Protesters caused a major disruption at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday as they accused one of the church’s pastors of being an ICE agent.

Ellison labeled the chaos that ensued a First Amendment activity.

Host Don Lemon attended the protest, but claimed he was only there to document and report on it.

