Minn.: 37-year-old woman dies following ICE-involved shooting

Members of law enforcement work the scene following a suspected shooting by an ICE agent during federal law enforcement operations on January 07, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to federal officials, the agent, “fearing for his life” killed a woman during a confrontation in south Minneapolis. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

11:45 AM – Wednesday, January 7, 2026

A 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has died after being fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Wednesday.

Her identify has not been released by authorities.

On Wednesday morning, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) explained that the ICE agent “fired defensive shots” at the woman after she allegedly attempted to ram the agents with her vehicle during a targeted enforcement operation.

According to the DHS, as ICE officers began their “largest immigration operation ever,” left-wing rioters allegedly tried to “weaponize her vehicle” to strike law enforcement officers — an act the agency described as “domestic terrorism.”

“An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers,” the DHS added. “The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. Thankfully, the ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries,” the agency continued.

Videos circulating online show the woman blocking ICE agents in the street before an unnamed ICE officer shoots at the vehicle’s front windshield as she begins to drive away. Her SUV then appears to spin out of control and crash into a pole.

Paramedics reportedly performed CPR at the scene, but the woman was later pronounced dead.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

