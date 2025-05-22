Milwaukee County footage: Judge Hannah Dugan seen ‘sneaking illegal migrant out of court’ after distracting ICE agents

(Photo via: Milwaukee PD and DOJ)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:44 PM – Thursday, May 22, 2025

Hannah Dugan, the Wisconsin judge accused of aiding an illegal migrant in evading U.S. immigration authorities, has been captured in newly released footage confronting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents — shortly before directing the migrant toward a private exit out of courtroom.

The video, released by Milwaukee County through an open records request, is part of the evidence in the case against Dugan.

Prosecutors argue that the judge obstructed a federal investigation by concealing Flores-Ruiz, sneaking him out of the courtroom through a different door, after sending ICE agents to speak with the chief judge. In the tape from April 18th, ICE agents can be seen walking down a hallway after being led through a door by Judge Dugan.

Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan can be seen in her black robe interacting with federal officials who were there to arrest Eduardo Flores-Ruiz — a Mexican national charged with three counts in relation to a domestic assault.

Prosecutors maintain that Dugan was trying to distract the ICE agents’ attention as they came to arrest Flores-Ruiz. The video also depicts Flores-Ruiz and his attorney exiting through a restricted area, which is typically used by jurors, shortly after the ICE officials leave.

Dugan was arrested one week later, according to the criminal complaint. She was also later indicted on May 13th after a federal grand jury found probable cause to move the case forward.

Initially, Dugan was only charged with sheltering an individual to avoid arrest and obstruction, a lesser offense, but the grand jury found sufficient probable cause to pursue the case and attach more charges.

Dugan was temporarily relieved of her duties following the arrest late last month, and her defense team had issued a brief statement on the latest development — emphasizing Dugan’s alleged “innocence.”

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old non-citizen, which Dugan attempted to hide from authorities, is now being held in custody by ICE at the Dodge Detention Facility in Juneau, Wisconsin, just 50 miles northwest of Milwaukee. According to court documents, he illegally entered the U.S. once more after he was already deported back in 2013.

A status conference for his battery and domestic abuse charges is set for June 18th.

