Military chaos causes Russian troops to scramble

Ukrainian infantrymen with the 28th Brigade take cover in a partially dug trench along the frontline on March 05, 2023 outside of Bakhmut, Ukraine. Russian forces have been attacking Ukrainian troops as part of an offensive to encircle Bakhmut in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 4:01 PM PT – Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Remnants of Russian platoon are refusing to follow orders ”after a chaotic dispatch” to the war in Ukraine.

“I refuse to carry out set objectives due to the fact that the platoon’s personnel took losses within three days because the personnel was not properly trained and was sent to the front line,” a Russian solider proclaimed.

The viral video has appeared on several independent Russian outlets and been tweeted by the account ‘War Translated.’

A Russian soldier released a video saying that up until March 2nd, he had been assigned to the Shebekino town’s territorial defense battalion in the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine. Then, “without any orders, explanations,” his company was dispatched to Donetsk where they joined an assault brigade of the militia of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic.

“We were herded to attack villages entirely without any training,” he said.

The men said that he and his colleagues have been sent off without the skills to take part in assaults and had poor artillery, communications and reconnaissance support.

“We are in a hopeless situation,” he said. “We are considered expendable.”

The troops had been reassigned to invade villages “without reconnaissance, without communications ” or even maps. The self-identified senior lieutenant claimed that his unit lacks any connections to the region of eastern Ukraine or any maps to aid in the soldiers’ navigation.

“Generally speaking, it’s some complete bull—t,” the man said in frustration. “Personnel is dying. This is all that’s left of my platoon, of the entire company,” he said.

The officer made it clear that he and his troops are only willing to carry out missions “as part of the Russian armed forces” and not as members of the local militia in the recently seized territory.