Milei: Argentina to move embassy to Jerusalem in 2026 

JERUSALEM – JUNE 11: Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, greets Argentinian President Javier Milei as he attends a special address to the Israeli Knesset on June 11, 2025 in Jerusalem. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:22 PM – Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Argentina’s President Javier Milei has announced that Argentina will move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, as part of a broader diplomatic realignment that aligns Argentina with nations recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

On Wednesday, Milei made the announcement during a ceremonial speech in the Knesset plenum.

He spoke about how the “cancer” of anti-Semitism is spreading once more, despite the lessons learned from the Holocaust.

Milei went on to denounce the degradation of Western values, asserting that the political Left has abandoned its moral compass—further accusing them of aligning themselves with the Islamist terrorist group Hamas.

“Argentina will not stand on the sidelines and will raise its voice in defense of fellow human beings,” Milei said.

The Argentine president continued to praise Israel for being a defender of democracy in a dangerous region. He also highlighted a number of “miracles”: the state’s founding, victory in the War of Independence, its position as a global technology leader, and the 1980s economic reforms — which helped Israel overcome hyperinflation.

He also praised Argentina’s “economic miracle,” describing his strategy as a “paradigm shift” that includes rejecting “unnecessary” government spending and implementing a number of fiscal and monetary changes.

Following his speech, Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Opposition Leader MK Yair Lapid also took the stage.

Ohana called the move a “historic moment in the history of Israel-Argentina relations” and praised Milei for “choosing to prefer truth over convenience, faith over trends, and a moral compass over automatic conformity.”

Netanyahu took the stage next, calling Milei a “true friend.”

“Twelve thousand kilometers separate Buenos Aires from the Knesset in Jerusalem. This vast distance is compensated by the closeness of our hearts,” he said.

Netanyahu continued, praising Milei’s “unique, authentic, and resolute leadership style – one that is dynamic and compelling.”

“For the past 20 months, we have been fighting against the human monsters who kidnapped, assaulted, and beheaded on October 7. In the face of this unprecedented and brutal aggression, you spoke with absolute clarity: We stand with you in the battle against the forces of darkness,” Netanyahu said. “You have taken a stand for truth against falsehood, understanding that this is a war of unparalleled justice – an all-out battle against barbarism that threatens the entire world,” he added.

