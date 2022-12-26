“Mike Pence” files candidacy for 2024

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to guests at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The meeting comes on the heels of former President Donald Trump becoming the first candidate to declare his intention to seek the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential race. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s fake candidacy for the Presidential election in 2024 has sent Twitter into a mass frenzy.

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) confirmed a filing from a “Mr. Mike Pence” on Monday. Former spokesperson to the Vice President and Treasury Official Devin O’Malley refuted the claim.

Trump announced his official bid to run for president again in 2024. At the same time, the former vice president promoted his new memoir “So Help Me God” with a book tour. This generated speculation on his intent for running for president in 2024 against his former running mate.

Despite the recent activities of the Republican, this filing does not appear to be an official bid for office. The bid did not contain the full legal name of the 48th Vice President, “Michael Richard Pence,” instead, the name listed on the document was “Mike Richard Pence.”

In an interview with ABC’s David Muir, the Indiana politician was asked if he believed he could defeat Trump if they faced off in the primaries.

“Well, that would be for others to say, and it’d be for us to decide whether or not we’d want to test that,” Pence said.

If Pence does file for candidacy, he will face off against Donald Trump. Pence admitted in an interview with the Washington Bureau’s Chief Susan Page that he and Trump have not spoken in over a year. He also announced that he will not pledge his support for a Trump ticket in 2024, and that the formerly staunch Trump supporter now believes there are “better choices” for the Republican Party’s presidential nominee than Trump.