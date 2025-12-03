Mike Lindell files paperwork for possible gubernatorial run against Walz for Minn. seat

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on November 06, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) // My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on February 21, 2025. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski / AFP)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

1:00 PM – Wednesday, December 3, 2025

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has filled paperwork for a possible run to be the next Republican governor of Minnesota.

According to a filing with the Secretary of State’s office, Lindell filed paperwork on Wednesday to run for governor in the Gopher State as a Republican.

During an interview with Minnesota Public Radio, Lindell said that although he has not yet reached a final decision, he is strongly leaning toward entering the race and expects to announce his plans soon if current discussions continue moving in a positive direction.

“I’m 98% sure I’m going to,” the pillow executive explained when asked if he will run. “I am going to announce either way on December 11th.”

The current governor of Minnesota is Tim Walz, former Vice President Kamala Harris’ vice presidential candidate in her failed 2024 election campaign.

President Donald Trump — whom Lindell strongly supports — has been an outspoken critic of Walz, at one point claiming that “there is something wrong with him.” Additionally, Walz is in hot water following recent reports surrounding his responsibility for allegedly covering up “massive fraud” linked to the state’s large Somali community.

Walz announced that he would be running for a third term in the state’s 2026 gubernatorial election back in September.

