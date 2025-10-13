Middle East Expert: President Trump sells vision of prosperity and stability to the Middle East

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT – OCTOBER 13: World leaders pose for a photo at a world leaders’ summit on ending the Gaza war on October 13, 2025 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett – Pool / Getty Images)

OAN Staff Gabriella Sable

2:26 PM – Monday, October 13, 2025

Leaders across the Middle East are crediting President Donald Trump with achieving a diplomatic breakthrough by securing the release of the 20 surviving Israeli hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

Middle East expert and Senior Editor of the Foreign Desk, Lisa Daftari, told One America News that President Trump was the only one capable of bringing a solution to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“He did what only Donald Trump could do, and he sold a vision to the moderate Arab world,” Daftari said. “What he said was, ‘I’m selling you a vision of prosperity, of stability,’” she continued. “This is going to benefit all of you. It’s going to behoove all of you to be on board with my vision.”

Daftari asserted that Trump’s bold strategy united regional powers, compelling Hamas to the negotiating table.

“Whether it’s in real estate or now in the new Middle East, he was able to get everyone on board to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to put pressure on Hamas. We’re going to put pressure on Iran’s regime. We’re going to end this war right now and get those hostages back alive,’” Daftari explained.

She noted, however, that some work still remains before lasting peace can be achieved — as Hamas has not fully committed to Trump’s 20-point peace plan.

While the first phase of the plan secured a ceasefire and the release of 20 living hostages, the fate of the remaining 28 deceased hostages remains uncertain, with only four returned to Israel so far. Despite the terrorist group initially pledging to release 28 hostage bodies, Hamas has since stated that it is unaware of the locations of the remaining 24 bodies — telling mediators that some of the bodies may have been lost, moved, or buried in areas affected by fighting.

Nonetheless, Daftari stressed that the primary challenge remaining is disarming Hamas to prevent future terrorist attacks.

“But we will have to wait, verify, and make sure that Hamas disarms, dismantles, and that there is an end to Hamas,” she said. “If Hamas remains in power, there will be more October 7ths,” Daftari continued. “And that’s a guarantee, because it’s in their charter, it’s in their DNA, it’s in their ideology.”

Still, Daftari added that the release of the hostages should be celebrated and she signaled the dawn of a new Middle East.

“The fact that this happened almost on the anniversary—especially on the Jewish calendar—of the attacks, really brings it full circle. It focuses on a new day, a new chapter, and really gives hope for regional stability going forward,” Daftari concluded.

