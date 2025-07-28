Michigan: Democrat city councilman Leon El-Alamin charged after being accused of assaulting woman, dragging her by her hair

Leon El-Alamin, city councilman in Flint, Michigan, is charged with domestic violence and assault. (Photo: Genesee County Jail)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

12:04 PM – Monday, July 28, 2025

A 44-year-old man who joined local politics as the face of a Democrat-led law enabling the expungement of criminal records, being a former cocaine dealer, has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman, according to recently released court documents.

Leon El-Alamin, 44, a Democrat city councilman in Flint, Michigan, was arrested on July 10th and he now faces both felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from a purported incident of domestic violence and assault, as detailed in filings by the Mount Morris Township police.

He has been pictured with Democrat leaders such as Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) — whose “clean slate” criminal justice program allowed him to wipe his own criminal record, the New York Post reported.

El‑Alamin was appointed to Flint City Council’s First Ward seat in March last year, filling the vacancy left by the passing of Councilman Eric Mays. He also subsequently won the special general election held on November 5, 2024, defeating Carol McIntosh by a narrow margin.

“She [the alleged victim] said that he had gotten angry with her because she was looking at her emails, and that he punched her in the face, dragged her by her hair and choked her around the neck,” Prosecutor David Leyton told outlet WNEM, noting that she was forced to lock herself in a bathroom in order to escape the violence — calling 9-1-1. “She had bruising on her face, which is consistent with being struck in the face. She had a mark on her neck, which is consistent with the allegation of being choked, and she claims she had been dragged out by her hair,” Leyton added. “And I do believe they found some strands of hair on the floor on the ground, so that corroborated what she said.”

Additionally, an unlicensed firearm was discovered within the residence.

El-Alamin, born Leon Wilson, was previously convicted as a cocaine dealer and was sentenced in 2003 to a minimum of 12 years in prison on drug and weapons charges, according to his own biography. His website also mentions that he fell into a coma following a violent shootout tied to a drug turf dispute.

While incarcerated, he converted to Islam, adopted the name Leon “El-Alamin,” and went on to establish the M.A.D.E. (Money, Attitude, Direction, and Education) Institute—a nonprofit organization focused on providing housing, mentorship, and support services to “at-risk youth and formerly incarcerated individuals.”

Then, in April 2021, his criminal record was expunged under Michigan’s Clean Slate Act, a Democrat-led law that significantly broadened eligibility for record clearance among former offenders.

“Mass Incarceration is one of the greatest threats to our democracy in America,” he posted on LinkedIn last year.

Following the incident, El-Alamin posted a message on the M.A.D.E. Institute’s official Facebook page.

“These recent allegations are both false and deeply disheartening, but I remain confident in the truth and in the legal process,” he wrote. “My legal team is actively handling the matter, and I fully intend to clear my name and win this case.”

El-Alamin’s bond was set at $7,500, and he showed up for a hearing in court last Thursday. As conditions of release, he is prohibited from contacting the alleged victim, consuming alcohol or recreational marijuana, possessing firearms or weapons, or engaging in assaultive behavior.

According to local outlets, El-Alamin has not resigned or been removed from his Flint City Council seat. Despite facing felony and misdemeanor charges, he continues to serve in his position. However, it is unclear if that will remain.

“Whether Councilman El-Alamin will continue to serve while facing felony charges remains to be seen,” WNEM reported.

