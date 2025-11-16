Michelle Obama says Americans are ‘not ready’ for a woman president: ‘We’ve got a lot of growing up to do’

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 20: Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Former First Lady Michelle Obama proclaimed that Americans are “not ready” for a woman president, arguing, “we’ve got a lot of growing up to do.

Reflecting on Kamala Harris’s unsuccessful presidential campaign, Michelle Obama pointed to gender, rather than policy, as the key factor behind the loss.

“As we saw in this past election, sadly, we ain’t ready,” Obama stated during a conversation with actor Tracee Ellis Ross at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

“That’s why I’m like, don’t even look at me about running, because you all are lying. You’re not ready for a woman. You are not,” she explained.

“You know, we’ve got a lot of growing up to do, and there’s still, safely, a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman, and we saw it.” Advertisement

Obama’s comments came while promoting her new book titled “The Look,” which details her approach to fashion during her time as the first lady.

At one point in the conversation, Obama discussed the struggle Black Americans have in straightening their hair to “follow” White beauty standards, asking, “Why do we need an act of law to tell White folk to get outta our hair?”

“Let me explain something to White people,” she began. “Our hair comes out of our head naturally in a curly pattern, so when we’re straightening it to follow your beauty standards, we are trapped by the straightness.”

“That’s why so many of us can’t swim, and we run away from the water. People won’t go to the gym because we’re trying to keep our hair straight for y’all,” she added.

Obama’s comments drew backlash on social media, with prominent conservative commentator Matt Walsh responding: “White people lined up by the millions to put this ungrateful wench and her despicable husband in the White House for two terms, and yet she hates White people even more now than she did before. Important lesson here.”

