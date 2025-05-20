Miami-Dade County ‘flips red’ in voter registration for first time in history

In an aerial view, a strip of beach separates the ocean from condo buildings on February 16, 2022 in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. A new report released by climate scientists shows that sea levels along coastlines in the United States will rise about one foot by 2050, with larger increases on the East and Gulf coasts. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:04 PM – Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Miami-Dade County in Florida has flipped to having more registered Republicans than Democrats — for the first time in history.

Republicans now make up 464,370 voters, which is 34% of voters in the county — while Democrats made up 440,790 voters, or 32.27%.

Voters classified as “other” make up 460,783 voters, or 33.73%.

The updated figures followed after the county finished its off-year voter roll maintenance. According to DDHQ data science director Michael Pruser, the county removed 172,747 voters from its active records.

According to Florida law, voters who have not participated in recent elections, those who have failed to update their voter information, or those who did not respond to official election mailings — may be designated as inactive. If these voters remain inactive through two consecutive federal general elections and do not take action to update their status, they can be removed from the active voter rolls.

While Miami-Dade County has historically been Democrat-leaning, there were already indicators that it was flipping in recent years, as the Board of County Commissioners for the city of Hialeah previously voted 9-to-1 to approve renaming a four-mile stretch of Palm Avenue to “President Donald J. Trump Avenue” last year.

Miami-Dade and Miami are not the same thing, but they are closely related, as Miami is a city within Miami-Dade County. Miami-Dade County is a larger region that includes Miami and many other cities and municipalities, like Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Hialeah, and Homestead.

“From Rubio to DeSantis to Trump, this victory is a testament to the strength of Republican leadership and grassroots power. What was once blue is now a blazing red fortress—and we’re charging toward an even brighter future!” Florida’s Republican Party said in a statement.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) also said in a post on X that nobody could have predicted this turnaround a decade ago.

“A decade ago, Miami-Dade county was a deep blue county with hundreds of thousands more registered Democrats than Republicans,” DeSantis stated. “Today, the county — with more than 2.8 million people — has a Republican voter registration advantage. Nobody would have predicted this ten years ago.”

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) shared the news in an X post, writing: “THE BEST IS YET TO COME.”

