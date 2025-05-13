Mexico: Second Mayoral Candidate, Daughter And 2 Supporters, Fatally Shot Ahead Of Elections 

A detailed view of a mexican flag used as a pin flag on the par three course during the first round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 01, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:50 PM – Tuesday, May 13, 2025

A mayoral candidate in Mexico has been fatally shot while live on air, with Mexican authorities suggesting cartel involvement.

On Sunday, Morena party mayoral candidate Yesenia Lara Gutiérrez was shot dead while she was greeting supporters in Texistepec, Veracruz, by suspected cartel gunmen live on air — making her the second politician to be murdered in the state ahead of the country’s mayoral elections.

The tragic incident was inadvertently broadcast via a Facebook (Meta) live feed, capturing the moment when Gutiérrez greeted supporters before gunfire erupted off-camera, with approximately 20 shots audible in the recording.

X post English translation: the moment when Yesenia Lara, the Morena Party candidate for mayor of Texistepec, Veracruz, Mexico, was assassinated. A Facebook live broadcast showed Yesenia Lara Gutiérrez greeting residents as she paraded through the streets of Texistepec, surrounded by a caravan of supporters, and was fatally shot.

According to Veracruz Governor Rocío Nahle García, Gutiérrez’s daughter was killed in the shooting as well, along with two others — who were not named by authorities. Additionally, three others were found to be wounded.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who is also part of the Morena political party, stated that no information has been given yet regarding the motive of the attack. Nevertheless, she continued, stating that federal support is being offered to Veracruz state officials in their investigation.

“We’re coordinating, particularly with the Secretary of Security, and with all the support needed during this electoral period from Veracruz and Durango,” she said.

The shooting comes just weeks after gunmen killed Germán Anuar Valencia, similarly from the same political party, at his campaign headquarters in Coxquihui — in the northern part of Veracruz on April 29th.

According to the human rights organization Data Cívica, 661 attacks on civilians and facilities, in relation to politics, were reported just last year in Mexico.

The mayoral elections are set to be held on June 1st.

