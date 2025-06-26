Mexico: At least 12 dead, 20 hospitalized after mass shooting at Catholic festival

A person points at bullet holes on a wall after a shooting at the Barrio Nuevo neighbourhood in Irapuato, Guanajuato state, Mexico, on June 25, 2025. (Photo by MARIO ARMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:25 AM – Thursday, June 26, 2025

At least 12 people have died, with twenty being hospitalized, following a mass shooting at a Catholic festival in central Mexico.

On Wednesday, the attorney general’s office in Guanajuato announced that 20 people had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds and 12 others had been discovered dead.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum noted that the victims included children, although the attorney general’s office later confirmed that only one casualty was a minor. The minor was 17-years-old.

“It is very unfortunate what happened. An investigation is underway,” Sheinbaum said.

According to local media, the incident occurred at an evening party to commemorate the Nativity of John the Baptist, a Catholic festivity.

A video circulating on social media showed people dancing on the patio of a housing complex while a band played in the background. Then, suddenly, gunfire broke out.

However, Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

