Mexico: 20 bodies found, including 4 ‘decapitated bodies’ hanging from bridge

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:58 AM – Monday, July 1, 2025

Twenty bodies have been found, including four decapitated corpses “hanging from a bridge” near a plastic bag of human heads, in a region of Mexico where factions of the Sinaloa drug cartel are suspected to be fighting each other, according to the Sinaloa State Attorney General’s Office.

On Monday, the Sinaloa State Attorney General’s Office announced that 20 now-deceased males were discovered with fatal gunshot wounds, with a portion of those bodies showing the gruesome nature of their killings.

According to authorities, five of the bodies were decapitated, with four of those corpses left strung up by their feet along a highway bridge near Culiacán. The 15 other bodies, including the fifth, which was missing his head, were discovered just yards away in a van.

Officials also noted that a plastic bag containing five human heads was discovered near the bridge. According to investigators, the van was painted with a banner that reflected the current strife between rival drug cartels in Sinaloa.

The deceased were among 27 other residents killed in Sinaloa on Sunday, including a young man and two women in an armed attack in Culiacán.

Sinaloa government spokesperson Feliciano Castro released a statement soon after the spine-chilling discovery, maintaining that local authorities were “working on cracking down organized crime.”

The killings are believed to be linked to the long-simmering conflict between the Sinaloa Cartel factions: Los Chapitos (sons of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán) and La Mayiza (led by Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada’s son). The feud intensified following a kidnapping and U.S. extradition in September 2024.

