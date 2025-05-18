Mexican Navy Ship Collides With Brooklyn Bridge, Killing 2 And Injuring Over A Dozen More

Emergency personnel respond after the Mexican Navy’s tall ship Cuauhtemoc collided with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on May 17, 2025. (Photo by MADISON SWART/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

8:54 AM – Sunday, May 18, 2025

A Mexican naval training ship has rammed into the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on Saturday, killing two individuals on board and injuring over a dozen others.

The Mexican ship, known as the “Cuauhtémoc” was reportedly on a goodwill tour holding 277 individuals on board as it struck the underside of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Viral video footage shows the ship slamming into the underside of the bridge, ripping the masts of the ship down as it proceeded to pass underneath.

As the ship crashed into the bridge, multiple individuals on the top rung of the mast were seen violently swinging.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum issued a social media post following the incident, issuing her condolences for the lost crew members.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two crew members of the Cuauhtémoc Training Ship, who lost their lives in the unfortunate accident in New York Harbor. Our sympathy and support go out to their families. The Navy, with the support of local authorities, is currently treating the wounded. The Mexican ambassador to the United States and staff from the Mexican Consulate General in New York are supporting the Navy,” she wrote on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D-N.Y.) attributed the crash to a loss of power.

“Earlier tonight, the Mexican Navy tall ship Cuauhtémoc lost power and crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge. At this time, of the 277 on board, 19 sustained injuries, 2 of which remain in critical condition, and 2 more have sadly passed away from their injuries,” he wrote in an X post.

“We are praying for everyone on board and their families and are grateful to our first responders who quickly jumped into action, ensuring this accident wasn’t much worse. Following our preliminary inspection, we can confirm that the bridge sustained no damage and is now open to the public,” Adams added.

A spokesperson from the U.S. Coast Guard provided an update on Sunday morning, stating that 21 people were injured in the incident.

Prior to the crash, the ship was docked at Pier 17 in Manhattan, right near the Brooklyn Bridge. The ship was reportedly supposed to sail out of the New York Harbor and head to Iceland before drifting in the wrong direction, according to a spokesman for the city’s Office of Emergency Management.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting a full investigation of the fatal crash.

