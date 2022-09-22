Meta may lift Trump’s Facebook ban in 2023

GETTY IMAGES

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:48 PM PT –Thursday, September 22, 2022

45th President Donald J. Trump could be back on Facebook as soon as next year.



Nick Clegg, Meta’s President for Global Affairs, announced that the company will make a decision on Trump’s account by January 2023. On Thursday, Clegg also said that Meta is consulting with experts and third parties about whether or not they should allow the former president back on the platform.

The Meta executive also notably expressed his concerns that the company could become “the greatest industrial-scale censor ever in human history” if its platforms censor too much content. The decision on whether or not to allow Trump back on the platform will be made by January 7, 2023. The former president is currently undergoing a two-year suspension from Facebook.