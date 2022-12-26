Merry Christmas Vice President

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) addresses the crowd at the 2019 South Carolina Democratic Party State Convention on June 22, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. Democratic presidential hopefuls are converging on South Carolina this weekend for a host of events where the candidates can directly address an important voting bloc in the Democratic primary. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

UPDATED 12:55 PM PT – Monday, December 26, 2022

Three buses of migrants had arrived at Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence on Christmas Eve night.

Three buses that were transporting around 140 migrants were expected to arrive in New York on Christmas Day. Instead, the buses were rerouted to Washington because of road closure and due to the severe weather conditions in the area.

The migrant buses were sent from Texas by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, which is under the directive of Governor Gregg Abbott (D-Texas).

Abbott had announced that his state would start sending migrants to places like Washington, New York, and Chicago in April as a message and to relieve some of the strain caused by the increased record number of migrants crossing the border.

“Texas has borne a lopsided burden caused by your open border policies,” the Texas Governor wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden last week. “The need to address this crisis is not the job of border states like Texas.”

The number of migrants on the border has been increasing overwhelmingly in the recent weeks due to the potential lifting of Title 42 on December 21st, until the Supreme Court halted the Biden administration’s move to lift it temporarily.

It is still unknown whether Title 42 will be kept in place, or what the Biden administration is doing to resolve the problem of illegal crossings along the southern border.

In a statement on Christmas Day, the White House condemned the move by Governor Abbott to bus the migrants north, calling it a “cruel, dangerous and shameful stunt.”