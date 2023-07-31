Memphis Police Shoots Armed Man Attempting To Enter Jewish School 

(Photo by Kriston Jae Bethel / AFP) (Photo by KRISTON JAE BETHEL/AFP via Getty Images)

5:41 PM – Monday, July 31, 2023

A Memphis police officer shot a man on Monday who allegedly fired a handgun after attempting to force his way into a school for Jewish kids in Memphis, Tennessee, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Memphis authorities received a call around 12:20 p.m. ET regarding a White man who purportedly fired a weapon outside of Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the south, said Police Assistant Chief Don Crowe.

According to Congressman Steve Cohen, the gunman himself was also Jewish and a former student of the school.

“We have recently learned that the shooter at the Margolin Hebrew Academy was himself Jewish and a former student at the school. I am pleased the academy had effective security and that the police acted quickly to protect students,” a statement from Cohen read.

Authorities say the man attempted to force his way into the school, but was luckily unable to get inside.

“When he could not gain entry, he fired shots outside the school,” Crowe said. No one was injured at the school.

Police officers were quick to identify the vehicle of the man thanks to an obtained photograph and clear description of the maroon-colored Dodge Ram pickup truck from the school.

Officers found and pulled the vehicle over about 10 minutes up the road near Berclair on McCory Street, at which point, the suspect allegedly exited his vehicle with a handgun and was then shot by a Memphis police officer.

The suspect was rushed to Regional One Hospital, where he is currently unidentified and in critical condition, according to reports.

In a news release, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said, “I am proud of the vigilant and quick response of MPD officers who mitigated a potential mass shooting situation today.”

“Many thanks to our neighboring jurisdictions for also providing critical information to stop the suspect’s actions,” the chief added.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the officer-involved shooting.

At this time, police have refused to identify the man until he has been charged.

