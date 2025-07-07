Memo: DOJ concludes Epstein committed suicide, found ‘no incriminating client list’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 14: A woman protesting against Jeffrey Epstein takes in the shade while outside a Manhattan courthouse where media has gathered for the arraignment hearing of Ghislaine Maxwell on July 14, 2020 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:36 AM – Monday, July 7, 2025

The Department of Justice is set to announce that there is no evidence sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein kept a “client list” or was murdered in his jail cell, according to a memo obtained by Axios.

According to Axios, the memo stated that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found “no incriminating client list,” no credible evidence “that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals,” and no “evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

The DOJ is also set to release footage from the Manhattan jail the night Epstein died to support the medical examiner’s finding that the death was a result of a suicide.

Unsatisfied with the DOJ’s findings, social media users have gone back to look at Attorney General Pam Bondi’s previous comments on the matter, specifically resurfacing a Fox News clip from March in which Bondi stated that the Epstein client list was “sitting on my desk right now.”

Bondi also stated back in March that a then-newly discovered “truckload” of Epstein files previously concealed by the FBI in New York was undergoing the process of review, following the release of “The Epstein Files: Phase 1.”

“Kash [Patel] has a team going through them, and it’s always about protecting the victim, but you know what, we believe in transparency and America has the right to know. The Biden administration sat on these documents, no one did anything with them and why were they sitting in the Southern district of New York? I want a full report on that,” she told Fox’s Sean Hannity at the time.

“You know, sadly, these people don’t believe in transparency but I think more unfortunately I think a lot of them don’t believe in honesty and it’s a new day, it’s a new administration and everything is going to come out to the public. The public has a right to know, Americans have a right to know,” Bondi added.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, a former ally President Donald Trump, seized the opportunity to criticize Trump’s DOJ, sharing an X post suggesting that the federal government is actively “protecting pedophiles.”

“If the entire government is protecting pedophiles, it has officially become the government against the people. I hope you all understand that,” the post read.

Musk also posted an image of “The Official Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Arrest Counter,” which was set to “0000.” Musk accompanied the photo alongside the caption: “What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again….”

There have long been conspiracy theories regarding Epstein’s alleged client list, in which high profile individuals would allegedly visit his private island to be implicated in child sex crimes for the purpose of blackmail.

Theories also have surfaced alleging that Epstein was killed in his Manhattan jail cell to conceal the perpetrators of the alleged sex crimes, which were further exacerbated after the then DOJ and Federal Bureau of Prisons acknowledged that the two guards assigned to monitor Epstein failed to do so, while also claiming that two cameras outside of Epstein’s jail cell malfunctioned during the time of his death.

