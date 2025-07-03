Melania visits D.C. children’s hospital for Fourth of July celebration with patients 

US First Lady Melania Trump takes part in an activity with children during a visit at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC on July 3, 2025. (Photo by Jemal COUNTESS / AFP) (Photo by JEMAL COUNTESS/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:21 AM – Thursday, July 3, 2025

First Lady Melania Trump visited the Children’s National hospital in Washington, D.C., ahead of the Fourth of July.

On Thursday, Melania visited the hospital to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with patients.

She reportedly enjoyed making crafts with children and their families, then went for a stroll along the hospital with the group and the hospital’s President and CEO Michelle Riley-Brown, entering the “Garden Room.”

Advertisement

The Bunny Mellon Healing Garden was named in honor of Rachel “Bunny” Mellon, a friend of first lady Jacqueline Kennedy. Mellon, a philanthropist and avid gardener, designed the Rose Garden, among other White House gardens, during the Kennedy era.

The garden was named in honor of America’s first ladies, who have long-supported the backbone of the hospital and its courageous young patients.

Melania and the children planted American flag windmills throughout the hospital’s grounds, and several of the children held stuffed bears as they strolled around with the first lady.

UPDATE – Correction – 7/3/25 – 10:37 a.m. PT – “Washington” in article title was edited to “D.C.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!