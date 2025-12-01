Melania, Usha and other Trump admin. spouses join U.S. military spouses in crafting care packages for service members at Joint Base Andrews

US First Lady Melania Trump helps make care packages for deployed members of the US military during an American Red Cross holiday event with military families at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, December 1, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance participated in a heartfelt holiday event at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at the start of the Christmas season, where they helped assemble holiday care packages for U.S. service members.

The First and Second Ladies were accompanied by several cabinet spouses as well, including Jennifer Hegseth, Kathryn Burgum, Cheryl Hines, Liz Wright, Lisa Collins, and Marlo Greer.

The event occurred in the afternoon on Monday — coinciding with this year’s unveiling of the White House Christmas decorations, themed “Home is Where the Heart Is.”

Led by the First Lady at Joint Base Andrews, the hands-on charitable gathering was described as a timely holiday-focused effort that aligns with her longstanding advocacy for military families and children’s well-being.

Additionally, Monday’s standout initiative was the U.S.-based “Season of Service” campaign, a partnership with the American Red Cross that honors military families and supports deployed service members.

The program invites volunteers nationwide to assemble and personalize holiday care packages, while encouraging acts of kindness and widespread volunteering throughout the holiday season.

“Every package built here today is built with American values. Each represents liberty, love, community, and honor. Each is delivered with heart and love. The foundation of our great nation,” Melania stated. “We speak regularly of the bravery of our service members, and we should,” she continued. “But we must also illuminate the bravery of those who walk beside them. The spouses, who carry the weight of family life on top of their own dreams.” “As we celebrate this season of hope, I encourage everyone to also take care of yourselves. Your well-being is vital not just for our families, but for your own future.”

Monday’s event “highlighted the resilience, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment of military families — particularly the spouses who shoulder the unique responsibilities of military life,” a White House press release stated.

“Mrs. Trump expressed deep gratitude for their service to the Nation and emphasized the importance of supporting those who spend the holidays separated from loved ones.”

After her speech, the First and Second Ladies and other cabinet spouses joined 50 military spouses in crafting around 700 “comfort kits” comprised of Rice Krispies treats, peanuts, granola bars, and handwritten notes. They also took part in writing holiday cards for deployed service members.

“Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Thank you for your service. Our nation is proud of you!” the first lady wrote in one of the cards, alongside her signature. “With warm wishes, Melania Trump.”

The event unfolded inside a spacious hangar at Joint Base Andrews, where sleek F-16 fighters and executive C-37 Gulfstreams formed an impressive backdrop. Amid the scent of jet fuel and evergreens, soft Christmas jazz filled the air, tables were warmed with steaming hot cocoa, and a festive spread featured platters of freshly baked holiday cookies — creating a cheerful, family-friendly atmosphere as participants assembled care packages.

